Local newspapers in review

These are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that the government has turned down an offer by Banayoti Holdings Ltd to buy a stake in Air Malta after it found that the company’s plans

did not fit in with its strategy for the national airline. It also reports that a sex abuse suspect has been considered as too young for prosecution thanks to amendments in the law.

The Malta Independent says that a public consultation session yesterday on the new gas power station was so technical that many participants walked out. It also quotes the Nationalist Party saying that there is no compensation to third parties mentioned in an Electrogas contract in case of an accident.

In-Nazzjon also reports the PN underlining what it described as shortcomings to the Electrogas contract.

L-oriżżont says that the school girls who were allegedly sexually abused were seeking the help of a psychologist.