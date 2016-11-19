'Forget the failures... if you are here, you have succeeded'

An educational system that focuses so much on measuring success solely through academic achievement can be limiting, and we must widen the meaning of success and how it can be measured, a PhD graduate told her fellow graduates yesterday.

Claudia Borg, who received her PhD in linguistics, told her audience how she had succeeded and reached her goals despite the hurdles that came her way, including being a slow learner.

“Although I did not let my failures get in my way, too often I see children who shy away from their dreams because they don’t measure up to the performance of their peers or what they perceive as being good enough. They retreat inward. The difference between me and them is simple. I started at the bottom, and every rung upwards represented success, no matter how small.

“To a child who is accustomed to succeeding, a rung downwards can be shattering.”

Ms Borg added: “My message to you is to go out there, forget the labels, forget the difficulties and forget the failures… For, like me, you are here, you succeeded. It is the labels, difficulties and failures of other people that we encounter that we must put aside.

“I am sure that my Form 2 teacher had no idea that one day I would be standing here, and neither did I. But she looked past what others called a slow learner.

“She believed that an additional couple of hours a week of individual attention would make a difference.”

