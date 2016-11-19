ERA has no option but to refuse tanker application - PN

The controversial LNG tanker Armada Mediterrana in Marsaxlokk Bay during the heavy storm on October 30. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

The Environmental Resources Authority has “no option” but to reject the LNG tanker permit because of serious flaws in the safety reports, Nationalist Party president Ann Fenech said this morning.

There are “significant failures and deficiencies in the risk and safety studies” and the ERA should therefore reject the permit application, according to a PN report on the several reports published as part of the public consultation process, penned by Dr Fenech herself, a leading maritime lawyer.

Dr Fenech said the bay's exposure to the elements, the lack of proper wave studies, and the potential failure of the storm mooring system were enough for the authorities to throw out the application.

She said the lack of quick release hooks in case on bad weather also made the request unacceptable.

“Not only was there a total disregard of the crucial premise that a jetty and floating storage unit had to be placed in sheltered waters but there was also a total disregard of another golden rule that all moorings on board the vessel should have quick release hooks.”

She also spoke about the lack of emergency plans. “If the vessel breaks its moorings alongside the jetty and breaks her storm moorings, or drags her anchors or in the eventuality of a collision, what are the emergency mechanisms that are going to kick in?” she asked.

She said that during yesterday’s six-hour public consultation meeting, no mention was made of any third party liability insurance and on the compensation available to third parties in the case of injury or death or property damage.

Dr Fenech said Electrogas safety reports made “serious omissions” and they also admitted that certain risks were not taken into consideration, including high wind and high waves.

“These are huge flaws, meaning that we have no assessment of the effect of a failure in the storm mooring system. The question what will happen if there is a failure has not been addressed,” she said.

She added that the ERA is obliged to reject outright the permit. As proposed, the positioning of the floating storage unit permanently based in an unprotected bay of Marsaxlokk is a slap in the face of all that is dictated by good governance, good practice, rules and regulations geared towards the prevention of major incidents.