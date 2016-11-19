Disability NGOs team up for one common goal

Six NGOs run by persons with disabilities have come together to promote inclusivity and active participation in society, setting up a new body called Evviva.

During a press conference at the Mosta civic centre this morning, the NGOs – Breaking Limit, Amputees for Amputees, Flimkien Nasslu, Deaf People Malta Association, Muscular Dystrophy Group Malta and the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Malta – said it was high-time the individual organisations came together to achieve the same goals.

“We want to promote the idea that people with disabilities have as much potential as anyone else. We chose the name Evviva, or salute, because we want to celebrate our achievements and skills,” Michael Debattista from Breaking Limits said.

Mr Debattista insisted that while in recent years there have been a number of positive developments to address the needs of those with disabilities, there was still a lot of work that still had to be done.

The individual organisations, he added, were succeeding in bringing about change for their members, but it was also important that they banded together to voice their concerns together.

At present, the organisation has 40 members.