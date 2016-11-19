Advert
Charmaine Spiteri, Sliema

The usual way

Joseph Muscat is reported in another section of the press as having said: “We are not part of the establishment, so much so that a lot of criticism directed towards us is about us not doing things in the usual way.”

Not doing things in the usual way, I imagine, includes opening trust accounts in Panama, selling our hospitals to characters with dubious credentials, selling our energy generating plants to the Chinese and all the other questionable deals this government has entered into.

