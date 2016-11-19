A better deal
British Airways made a profit of £1.6 billion in the last year. I think Air Malta should join them or, maybe, Lufthansa (with whom they have a close maintenance relationship). In my opinion, these are better deals than Alitalia, which is losing hundreds of thousands of euros a day.
I think Lufthansa would be the best fit.
I hope Air Malta will survive but, if it doesn’t, then other carriers will take their place.
When Sabena (Belgium) or Swissair went bust, other carriers filed the gap. Such is the cycle of life.
