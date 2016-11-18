Murray is aiming to equal his career-best win run

Andy Murray will drag his weary body through another tough test at the ATP World Tour Finals as an explosive season finale draws ever nearer.

Having beaten Marin Cilic and Kei Nishikori, Murray only needs a set against Stan Wawrinka today to guarantee his passage through to the semi-finals at the O2 Arena for the first time since 2012.

That will not be easy in itself, with world number three Wawrinka showing much better form in beating Cilic late Wednesday than he had in his limp loss to Nishikori.

Murray has plenty of incentives to win his final group match – not least the knowledge that doing so would mean he could not face Novak Djokovic until the final, setting up a straight shoot-out for world number one.

Victory would also equal the career-best winning run of 22 matches he set in summer.

The Scot said: “Obviously, it’s important to win matches to give yourself the best chance to go through.

“Two hundred points for each match here is quite a lot, as well. Obviously that increases as you get into the semis, potentially in the final. It could come down to a match between me and Novak.

“Who knows what’s going to happen the next few days.

“Just from my side, I’ll concentrate on trying to win my own matches, get through as many as I can, make it as tough as possible for Novak to jump me.”