Tight racing in opening Enduro series

Some of the riders who took part in last weekend’s Enduro Championship series at the circuit in Ta’ Qali. Photo: Mario Micallef

Twenty-five riders took part in the opening round of races from the new Assoccjazzjoni Sport Muturi/Karozzi (ASMK) Enduro Championship which has the sponsorship backing of Dunlop Tyres and Pasta Poiatti.

Riders were classed in two groups – ‘A’ for those with 250cc motorcycles and ‘B’ for the larger capacity engines.

They tested their wits over the newly-refurbished 3.5-kilometre long Enduro circuit with organisers receiving positive feedback at the end of the racing series.

The natural obstacles included water pools and a variety of other man-made innovations, compelling riders in competition to show off their top skills to obtain high rankings.

Elvin Debono (KTM) produced the fastest time of 4 minutes 11.50 seconds in Class A.

Nigel Anastasi (KTM) was second behind Debono in 4:13.37 and Clayton Schembri (KTM) third in 4:17.11.

Class B saw Joseph Scicluna (KTM) and James Zahra (Yamaha) in a very closecompetition for the early lead in the provisional timesheets.

Bernard Sammut (KTM) and Gary Debono (Sherco) were not lagging behind either as competition continued to intensify when Matthew Gauci rode his Sherco to the top position when Heat Two runs got underway.

Zahra had started the second run with a marginal lead ahead over Scicluna.

However, in the end he could only manage third place (3:39.76) behind eventual race winner Scicluna (3:36.76) and Gauci (3:39.48).

The next Enduro races for dirt-track riders, including non-ASMK members, is now scheduled for December 4. The location will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the new Autocross championship will be launched on Sunday morning at the racing complex in Ta’ Qali.

This season, the series will be classed into three sections – Modified, Super cars and Standard.