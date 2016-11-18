Advert
Friday, November 18, 2016, 06:55 by

Robert Busuttil

Holders Luxol advance in KO

Comfortable wins for Valletta and Ħamrun

Luxol started their Gatorade KO title defence in style after a comfortable 9-4 win over Sliema Wanderers at the Corradino Sports Pavilion.

The St Andrews outfit, fresh from their triumph in the Super Cup, saw more of the possession with their goals coming at regular intervals through Emil Raducu (2), Matthew Attard, Carl Azzopardi, Glenn Bonello, Mark Zammit, Celino Alves, Frane Despotovic and Giancarlo Sammut.

The Wanderers tried hard to contain their more-quoted opponents but on the evening they could only answer back with goals from Nikolay Filipov (3) and Aleksandar Ribic.

Valletta made up from their upset in the Super Cup as they routed newcomers Tarxien Rainbows 16-2.

City’s latest acquisition, Raphael Felipe Ortiz de Oliveira, was the side’s inspirational player as he netted seven goals.

Jovica Milijic, Melvin Borg, Dylan Musu and Xavier Saliba each hit a double and Denis di Maio completed the scoring for Valletta.

Ħamrun, last season’s KO runners-up, also progressed to the next round thanks to a clear 9-1 victory over Qormi.

The Spartans, who paraded a relatively new team, dominated the match from the word go and soon found the Qormi net through new Brazilian recruit Everton Veve who went on to score a hat-trick.

Daniele Degennaro hit the target twice while Florin Anton, Alex Ellul, Luke Stivala and Frank Paul Azzopardi were also on the mark for the Spartans.

The first round of the Gatorade KO will be completed this evening as Qrendi face Msida while Swieqi Under 21 cross swords with Marsascala.

