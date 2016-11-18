Search is on for next scientist

Local science enthusiasts have the chance to participate in a unique competition that could see them taking their presentation to an international arena in June.

For those who love science or are intrigued by it, a competitionthat started in the UK is hitting Malta’s shores.

The FameLab competition saw its first edition in 2005, born out of an original idea at the Cheltenham Science Festival. Its purpose is to nurture the communication of science by identifying and training talented young people working in science or those who are passionate about it.

FameLab encourages scientists and researchers to inspire and excite the public in an innovative kind of way. It supports these young scientists in developing ideas and presentation skills for broadcast and general audiences.

Its main aim is that of finding new faces for science both in Malta and globally. Participants are required to prepare a three-minute presentation on any scientific concept or topic of their choice which can range from science, to technology, engineering, mathematics, medicine and others.

The presentation is an ideal opportunity for participants to either present a piece of their own research or else share their knowledge on a subject they are passionate about. Audience members can vary from other scientists to the public who do not necessarily have a scientific background. Therefore, the presentation must be interesting enough to engage the attention of anyone who appreciates the topic.

Participants will be judged by a professional panel of judges made up of local researchers, media personalities and journalists. The panel will take into consideration the content of the presentation, the clarity of methodology and content and, above all, charisma. The more fun, unique and engaging the presentation, the better.

Over 25 countries will participate in the final competition which is held in Cheltenham, the UK, during the Cheltenham Science Festival in June. Malta’s winner will represent the country at the international FameLab competition, winning a trip to the UK and a chance to meet many other scientists and professionals from around the globe.

■ Applications for FameLab are now open with the deadline being Monday, November 21. The actual final will take place in March next year. More information, including rules and regulations, can be found at www.esplora.org.mt/famelab.