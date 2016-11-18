Malta’s first whisky fair

Malta’s epicurean scene is expanding further with the first whisky fair starting today and continuing tomorrow in Valletta.

All the main local suppliers will be exhibiting and offering the top branded whiskies available on the islands. During this two-day event, several brand ambassadors from major distillers will be giving brief master classes relating to their brand.

Tomorrow, whisky legend Jim Murray will present his latest classification of world whiskies and host a tasting session of eight specially chosen tipples. Entrance to the master class will also give access to the tasting of over 160 whiskies and nibbles along with live music.

During the event, George Wills from the Kilchoman distillery together with Andrew Abela representing the organisers will launch the Kilchoman Primus Cask Whisky. This will be the second in a series of limited edition single malts finished in a barrel of Marsovin Primus Wine.

A selection of super luxury whiskies can be also tasted at an extra charge during the fair, with other beverages available for those who don’t favour the star of the show.

■ Organised by The Wine Boutique Franks, The Malta Whisky Fair takes place today and tomorrow at the Casino Maltese in Valletta. Doors open at 6pm and the event closes at midnight on both days. The master class with Jim Murray takes place tomorrow at 10pm. Attendees are advised not to wear any perfume as it will interfere with the scent of the whiskies. Dress code for the fair is smart casual. Tickets to the fair and the master class are available from www.franks.com.mt/events/malta-whisky-fair.