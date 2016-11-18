Closing concert of Mediterranea

Joseph Vella will conduct the La Stella Philharmonic in tomorrow’s concert closing the Festival Mediterranea. Photo: Joe Attard

The Annual Grand Symphonic Concert by La Stella Philharmonic taking place tomorrow in Gozo brings the 15th edition of Festival Mediterranea to a close.

The symphonic concert features a 70-strong member band, including widely acclaimed soloists, under the direction of Joseph Vella, in what is considered the La Stella Philharmonic’s main event throughout the winter season.

The band will interpret a selection of classical, Romantic and contemporary music. The programme includes works by Giuseppe Verdi, Alfredo Catalani, Karl Jenkins, Andrew Lloyd Webber, G. A. Cinà, and Joseph Vella himself.

■ The concert is being held at the Teatru Astra in Victoria tomorrow at 8pm, with patrons invited to be seated by 7.45pm. Entrance is free of charge with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit www.mediterranea.com.mt or call 7925 6897. Festival Mediterranea is supported by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme, as well as Citadel Insurance, General Soft Drinks and the Victoria local council.