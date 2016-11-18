Announcements

BUSUTTIL. On November 15, JOAN née Borg Mallia, sadly passed away at her residence, aged 72, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband Carmel, her children Stephen and his wife Danica Rosso, Michelle and her husband Liam Ellison, and Christopher, her adored grandchildren Luca, Rico, Martina, Michela and Béatrice, her brother Michael Borg and her sisters Nanette Everingham, Virginia Grech and Evelyn Said, and their respective spouses, her in-laws Doris Spiteri and Lilian Busuttil, her nephews and nieces, several relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, Nov­ember 19, at 8am at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be much appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On October 31, GIOVANNI of Mġarr, Malta, residing at St Paul’s Bay, aged 67, was called to meet the Risen Lord. He will be forever loved and remembered by his children Annalise, Melanie and her husband Carlos, and Andre and his girlfriend Abigail, his mother Anna, Grace the mother of his children, his grandchildren Nina and Gianni, his partner Marlene, his sister and brothers, his in-laws, his nephews and nieces, as well as many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège departs from Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 8.15am for St Mary’s parish church, Mġarr, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be much appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MONTALTO. On November 15, TOMMASO of Kappara, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully at the age of 74. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Josephine, his daughter Luisa, his son Ignazio and his wife Graziella, his dear grandchildren Thomas and Selene, his sisters Pia and Carmela, his brother Nino and their respective families, his sister-in-law Lilian, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, November 21 at 9am for Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA DINGLI – HUGH. Treasured and unfading memories of a loving and exemplary father, today the 19th anni­versary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his son Noel. May he rest in peace.

MAMO. Cherished and loving memories of MARIO, today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by his wife Lorraine, Anthony, Matthew and family. May he rest in peace.

SCICLUNA – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a cherished father and grandfather on the 41st anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and our prayers. His sons Fr John Scicluna, SJ, and Chev. Carmelo Scicluna and his wife Marlene, their son and grandchildren.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in, or in parts of, the following areas TOMORROW:

Between 4am and 8am in Old Mint, Old Bakery, Strait, Republic, Melita, Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Mark, San Biagio, Engineers, Windmill, South and St Andrew streets, Valletta.

Between 6am and 10am in in Narbona Square, St Bartolomew, St Sebastian, Fontanier, Antonio Muscat Fenech, Victory and St Joseph streets and in Alley No. 1 in Victory street, Qormi.

Between 8am and 1pm in Bronja, Churchill, St Joseph, New Windmill, Parish Priest Magri and Għorgħar streets, Mellieħa.

Between 8am and 2pm in Tarxien Road and in the industrial area, Gudja.

Between 8am and 3pm in Ta’ Bieb Ir-Ruwa Street and Ta’ Landrijiet Area, Rabat.

Between 8am and 4pm in Demetriju Farrugia, Caravaggio, 31st March, Dun Karm and Katerina Sammut streets, Għargħur.

Between 8am and 6pm in Tal-Ħaddedin Street and Tat-Torri Falka, Tal-Ħaddedin and Imseliet areas, Mġarr.