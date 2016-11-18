An abseiling marathon in aid of charity is taking place this weekend in Mosta.

For the sixth consecutive year, a 34-hour long abseiling marathon is taking place in Mosta this weekend in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

The sum collected last year was of €7,000, with the aim to increase the amount this year. Each participant will be provided with training and a choice of abseil, either against the wall of the bridge or through one of the arches in free fall. In addition to the abseil, participants will have the opportunity to ride an 80-metre zip line across the beautiful underlying valley of Wied il-Għasel.

■ Organised by the Mosta Scout Group within the Scouts Association of Malta in collaboration with the Mosta local council and RTK, the marathon is being held between November 19 and 20, with kick-off time tomorrow at 9am and ending on Sunday at 7pm. Donations will be collected on the day.