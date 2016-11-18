Two men arrested after cocaine find

Two men are being held by the police after a cocaine find yesterday.

The police said 26 sachets containing white powder, believed to be cocaine, were found in a refrigerator compressor at a bar in Safi. Other items related to drug trafficking were also found.

A 33-year-old man from Ħamrun was arrested.

During the same raid, a 35-year-old man from Żurrieq was also found to be carrying sachets with what was believed to be cocaine. More sachets were found in his car and at his residence.

He was also arrested.