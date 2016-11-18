Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says stockbrokers were “stunned” to learn that Henley & Partners, the company running the cash-for-passports scheme, received a four per cent commission on government bond sales. In another story it says three teenage students and a 32-year-old teacher have been suspended in the wake of sexual abuse claims against a fellow classmate that surfaced at a State school two days ago.

L-Orizzont says that parents had been hearing what the student alleged for weeks.

In-Nazzjon says the teacher has been arrested and interrogated at length while other students are also assisting the police.

The Malta Independent says Transport Malta will impose a no-fly zone with a diameter of three kilometres and a height of 2,000 feet around the LNG tanker and power station. It also says compensation fees demanded by football nurseries when children move in between clubs will be eliminated within one or two years.