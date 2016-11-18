Student vandalism ‘blown out of proportion’, University says

University Rector Alfred Vella. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Reactions to the vandalism of benches at the university have been “blown out of proportion”, the university said, insisting that while it condemned graduates’ rowdy behaviour, the damage was minimal.

“While we condemn any form of vandalism and encourage those celebrating to do so in a respectful way, we are not considering banning graduates from entering the university to celebrate.

“This is their moment after all that hard work. We will not try to inhibit or preclude people from celebrating, as long as they are not too rowdy,” a spokesman for the Rector’s office told this newspaper.

He was reacting to complaints by lecturers on social media on Tuesday evening after a group of university students celebrating their graduation wrecked benches and tables at the recently-refurbished Science Lecture Theatre.

This is their moment after all that hard work.We will not try to inhibit or preclude people from celebrating, as long as they are not too rowdy

Pro-rector Godfrey Baldacchino raised the matter on Facebook: “Freshly graduated students from the University of Malta visited campus to celebrate the award of their degree. A few decided to enter the recently refurbished Science Lecture Theatre and jump on the desks, causing serious damage. Quite disappointing behaviour.”

READ: Graduates celebrate by wrecking benches

A number of lecturers then jumped on the post to express their disgust. However, when contacted for a reaction, the Rector’s spokesman said that the views of the lecturers were their own personal views and they did not represent the university’s position on the matter.

In fact, the spokesman added, the Rector himself stepped out of his office yesterday to take photos with a group of former students who were celebrating.

“As long as they are cordial, we have no problem with graduates coming over to celebrate; in fact the Rector himself joined in today,” the spokesman said.

Some of the academics reacting on social media called for a ban on celebrations at the university, however the spokesman said this was not yet being considered.

He insisted that no talks on such a ban had taken place, but added that if a similar incident occurred during other celebrations, the university would then review its position.

Junior college lecturer Anna Zammit said the situation was equally bad at the college, where it was impossible for lecturers to walk in and out during the ‘celebrations’. There were also students arriving late for tests because of the disruption.