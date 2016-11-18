Advert
Friday, November 18, 2016, 10:05

Out in the pouring rain

Is it cruelty?

As most people who needed to be out covered up with raincoats or umbrellas in this morning’s rain, a dog was not so lucky.

A reader sent the photos above and below of a dog being driven in the back of a pick-up truck as it was raining.

“I think it is downright ignorance. I’m sending the photos to create awareness that this is cruelty,” the reader said.

