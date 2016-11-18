Out in the pouring rain
Is it cruelty?
As most people who needed to be out covered up with raincoats or umbrellas in this morning’s rain, a dog was not so lucky.
A reader sent the photos above and below of a dog being driven in the back of a pick-up truck as it was raining.
“I think it is downright ignorance. I’m sending the photos to create awareness that this is cruelty,” the reader said.
