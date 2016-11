An 86-year-old man from Sliema was grievously injured this morning when he fell more than one storey down a lift shaft at his residence, where construction work is currently being carried out.

The police said the accident happened at 8.45am at Triq il-Kulleġġ l-Antik, Sliema.

The man was assisted on site by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department. He was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.