Friday, November 18, 2016, 15:23

Knuckle dusters, slingshots among 270 weapons hidden in parcels this month

Prohibited items keep Customs officials busy

Knuckle dusters and gravity knives were among more than 270 prohibited weapons customs officials found in parcels during the first two weeks of November. 

The various weapons were all falsely marked as being kitchenware, paperweights or ornaments. One recipient had so many prohibited weapons addressed to them that customs officials asked police to step in.

Khat, shisha tobacco found

In a separate incident, customs officials checking passengers arriving on the Catamaran from Sicily seized fifty packets of undeclared shisha tobacco and a plastic bag containing khat, a plant stimulant that originates in the horn of Africa but which has been growing in popularity across Europe. 

The passenger carrying the items was passed on to the police. 

