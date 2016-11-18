Gonzi among speakers for post Brexit/Trump debate

Two elections in the UK and the US rattled the political world and paved a world of uncertainty, amid the triumph of the "anti-establishment" vote to questions whether democracy was failing us.

On the eve of Malta's presidency of the EU, Times of Malta will organise a breakfast discussion on what led to the political earthquake and whether the backlash is expected to prevail in Europe in 2017.

Titled 'Brexit, Trump... Should we blame democracy?', the conference will be held on Wednesday, November 30.

Why are voters shunning traditional parties/candidates and shifting towards the right? Are they not informed enough or are they protesting against the often-criticised ‘deaf establishment’?

Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi, former party chairman and business owner Josie Muscat, ex-Foreign Minister Alex Sceberras Trigona and activist/sociologist Michael Briguglio will be among the main speakers.

the event will be moderated by digital editor/ Times Talk presenter Herman Grech.

