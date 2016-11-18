Advert
Friday, November 18, 2016, 12:43

Gonzi among speakers for post Brexit/Trump debate

Times of Malta conference on November 30

Two elections in the UK and the US rattled the political world and paved a world of uncertainty, amid the triumph of the "anti-establishment" vote to questions whether democracy was failing us.

On the eve of Malta's presidency of the EU, Times of Malta will organise a breakfast discussion on what led to the political earthquake and whether the backlash is expected to prevail in Europe in 2017. 

Titled 'Brexit, Trump... Should we blame democracy?', the conference will be held at the Intercontinental Malta on Wednesday, November 30. 

Why are voters shunning traditional parties/candidates and shifting towards the right? Are they not informed enough or are they protesting against the often-criticised ‘deaf establishment’?

Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi, former party chairman and business owner Josie Muscat, ex-Foreign Minister Alex Sceberras Trigona and activist/sociologist Michael Briguglio will be among the main speakers.

Organised by Times of Malta, the event will be moderated by digital editor/ Times Talk presenter Herman Grech.

To book a place e-mail [email protected].

Lawrence Gonzi and Alex Sceberras Trigona.Lawrence Gonzi and Alex Sceberras Trigona.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sex on a bus caught on CCTV footage,...

  2. Sexual abuse claims: three students and...

  3. Teacher in alleged sexual abuse case...

  4. Corruption and fraud in government...

  5. Police investigating case of alleged...

  6. Toni Abela expected to become judge on...

  7. Patriotti Maltin to contest the general...

  8. Out in the pouring rain

  9. When powerful motorbikes meet...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed