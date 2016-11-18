LNG tanker not dangerous during storms - Electrogas

Without the new power station, the old Marsa plant (pictured) would have to be on standby, Mr Azzopardi said.

Updated 6.15pm - Electrogas explains storm measures

Eight anchors weighing up to 35 tonnes each would be used to secure the LNG tanker moored in Marsaxlokk bay during storms, an Electrogas representative said today.

Kate Aylin told a public consultation forum that experts at the consortium behind the new Delimara power station had studied wind and wave models from the past 33 years in preparation for the tanker's arrival.

Restrictions on vessel movements within the Delimara quay and Ħal Saptan fuelling dophin would be put in place during LNG transfers to the tanker, Ms Aylin said, and the tanker would be moved away from the quay during storms and anchored further offshore.

Ms Aylin said that during normal operations of the tanker, a safety exclusion zone would be put in place.

Electrogas general manager Catherine Halpin insisted that the LNG industry had a good safety record.

Ms Halpin said there was one incident in 1984 when a tanker ran aground, but its hull had not been breached.

She said 24 similar floating storage units operated around the world.

Power station needed, Enemalta chairman says

Over 15,000 pages of technical reports have been put up for a 40-day public consultation process, ending on November 27.

Three hours into today's public consultation session, experts were still making their presentations, with members of the public present still waiting to have their say.

Earlier, Enemalta chairman Frederick Azzopardi had said that the new gas-fired power plant was needed as without it, the Marsa power station would have to be kept on cold standby.

Mr Azzopardi said that without the new power station, Enemalta would only be able to meet demand when the 200MW interconnector was offline by firing up the Marsa power station.

Enemalta chairman Frederick Azzopardi.

This power station was currently on cold standby, Mr Azzopardi said.

The Nationalist Party has been insisting that the new gas-fired power station is unnecessary, arguing that Malta's electricity needs would be catered for by existing sources, coupled with an increase in PV panel electricity generation.

Earlier this week, PN shadow minister Marthese Portelli argued that the government could satisfy Malta's electricity demands while keeping Delimara 2 on standby.

The Enemalta Chairman said Malta was currently dependent on plants that ran on heavy fuel oil.

He said emissions abatement on these heavy fuel oil plants cost €10 million per year.

The Delimara One plant was nearing the end of its life. This plant had high emissions and toxic waste concerns, Mr Azzopardi said.

This plant is set to be decommission once the new gas-fired plant is running.

Mr Azzopardi said that with the new plant, Enemalta’s total capacity would reach 664MW, up from the current capacity of 579MW.

This mean that Malta would have the necessary security of supply to reach both current and future demand, Mr Azzopardi said.

Demand excluding PV panels peaked at 426 MW last August.