Accidentally damages hotel canopy, pleads guilty just to avoid months of court

An Italian man who fell onto a hotel canopy in St Julian's after slipping from a ledge agreed to pay €969 in damages today because he was not willing to face months of court proceedings.

Sihel Zigai Sinahs fell after climbing over a fence while walking in St Julian's at around 4.30am yesterday morning, accidentally landing on a canopy belonging to the Intercontinental Hotel.

Prosecuting inspector Trevor Micallef informed the court that the damage had been assessed and found to amount to €969. Upon hearing this, the accused remarked that in the photo he had been shown of the damage all he had seen was a single broken spoke which surely could not cost so much to repair. Defence lawyer Martin Fenech also pointed out that the valuation of the damage had been drawn up by an ex-parte expert who happened to be an employee at the hotel.

Upon hearing this, the accused remarked that in the photo he had been shown of the damage all he had seen was a single broken spoke which surely could not cost so much to repair. Defence lawyer Martin Fenech also pointed out that the valuation of the damage had been drawn up by an ex-parte expert who happened to be an employee at the hotel.

The defence argued that Mr Sinahs were to plead not guilty and contest the allegedly inflated repair costs, he would have to follow proceedings which could drag on for months.

Since Mr Sinahs was only interested in being allowed to leave Malta next Sunday, he chose to plead guilty "because he has no time to stay" the defence lawyer concluded, remarking on the injustice of it all.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras appeared reluctant to accept the man's guilty plea which was evidently opted for as the fastest, if not cheapest, way out.

The defence once again formally gave notice of the man's guilty plea which the court accepted only after having asked the accused to confirm it at least three times.

The prosecution informed the court that since the accused could easily slip out of the country without paying the damages due, the man would better remain under arrest until his debt were settled.

After handing over €500 in cash which were in his possession, Mr Sinahs was escorted to his hotel in Sliema, where he could make the necessary arrangements for the payment of the outstanding balance.

The sitting was suspended while the accused left court under police escort in the hope of obtaining the funds to secure his personal freedom.