Getting board

In an age of smartphones, video games and tablets, new ideas and designs with an emphasis on teamwork are fuelling a boom in board game sales worldwide. It is Ronald Cassar’s turn to play.

Social media, Pokémon Go, Netflix, Twitter and the gamification of our every move means that we increasingly rely on digital media for our slice of the entertainment pie. However – or probably because such a deep immersion in the digital medium pushes nostalgia to the surface – board gaming is thriving.

Some are even comparing the present to the past, where families and friends would spend most of their free time gathered around a table for a marathon of Monopoly, Cluedo and Scrabble. Recent market research in the United Kingdom recorded a 20 per cent rise during the past year in sales of tabletop games.

This phenomenon is partly down to the 30- and 40-somethings who still want to meet up with their friends but do not want to go out and paint the proverbial town red any more.

They like the idea of getting a game out, having a few drinks and a bit of fun for two or three hours around a table.

The added bonus is that today’s board games are set up to include people from all walks of life and all genders.

These new games are also providing a tool for social interaction, away from the heavy subjects of politics and work-related talk between couples and friends.

The growth of the video games industry has been one of the biggest factors in the proliferation of these modern, innovatively designed board games, mainly because the presence of game consoles and mobile gaming have normalised game playing.

Anyone who has a smartphone has got at least one game app they like to play. Now there are more people who are open to the idea of playing a game than ever before.

Gaming has always had a social function as it helps bring people together. It is a ritual that comes as a natural accompaniment to a Sunday afternoon, the cold and rain outside, a post-prandial slowing down, and a gathering of family and friends.

One game that is winning in the popularity stakes is Magic: The Gathering, a trading card game created by Richard Garfield, a graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, the US.

In Malta, we have an average of 200 players playing Magic regularly. Players take it seriously – so much so that Team Malta will be leaving today, for the Netherlands to participate in the World Magic Cup.

First published in 1993 by Wizards of the Coast, Magic was the first trading card game produced and it continues to thrive, with approximately 20 million players worldwide as of 2015.

It is published in 11 languages, has a thriving tournament scene and a professional league.

In Magic, you build your collection of cards by trading with your friends, assembling decks of cards, and battling against an opponent and their deck. You cast powerful spells and summon monstrous creatures aiming to knock your opponent down from 20 life to zero.

The game is constantly changing as new cards are released throughout the year. As you get new cards, whether from these new sets or through trading with your friends, you can continuously update your decks and discover a whole new game.

You can play the game in a number of ways – from your console, to your dining room table, to your local game store, to your desktop PC.

The World Magic Cup is an annual Magic event, gathering representatives from nations all over the world to compete in a unique team format for the ultimate international bragging rights. Teams of four, representing more than 70 countries, face off every year over a multi-format event to crown the World Magic Cup Champions.

The World Magic Cup is an invitation-only event – there is no open entry. To get there, you must either be the top ranked pro in your country or a winner from a World Magic Cup qualifier.

This year Team Malta will be represented by team captain Luke Vassallo, Jurgen Grech, Karsten Chetcuti and Ayrton Micallef.

Every Maltese player had the opportunity to be a member of Team Malta and invites were earned after an intense set of qualification tournaments.

In their first participation at the World Magic Cup in 2015, Team Malta performed admirably, earning a top 32 finish. The competition was eventually won by Team Italy.

“We hope to achieve a better finish this year,” Jurgen Grech said. “As soon as the last team member earned his spot in the last qualification tournament in September, the team got together to plan a training schedule in order to have a solid preparation prior to this month’s tournament taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.”

Magic has one major innovation that sets it apart from any other game. Where other card games are sold as a single package product, Magic cards come in randomised packs, a model similar to collectible cards.

Particularly powerful cards are rarer than others, making collecting and trading them as much a part of the experience as actually playing matches. Players assemble their own decks with an ability to personalise their game and develop their own tactics.

Magic’s growth has been one of the biggest success stories in tabletop gaming. While it has some serious competitors, with the renaissance of board games, Magic is unlikely to disappear any time soon.

Ultimately, the game’s most valuable asset is its community of players, many of whom base their social lives around the game. They are passionate and keen to bring others into their world.

“Once you’re in, it’s hard to get out,” Mr Grech said.

The World Magic Cup will be streamed live on: www.youtube.com/user/wizardsmtg

Anyone interested in joining the local Magic community can contact Forbidden Power, Msida on 2122 7999 or www.facebook.com/mtgteammalta

And the other winners are…

Pandemic

Californian Matt Leacock’s game-changing phenomenon, Pandemic has been a runaway success everywhere it has been played. The game revolves around the players who have to team up to combat worldwide disease outbreaks before they spread beyond control, Intense and dramatic, if anyone thinks of this cooperative gaming experience as easy, they will be in for a mighty shock.

Codenames

This espionage-based word game, designed by Czech designer Vlaada Chvatil, is best played with six to eight people. It sets two teams against each other, as they use one-word clues to try and guess the identities of all their own secret agents before the other team.

Agricola

A top choice for strategy geeks. Players must build and run a 17th-century farm, maximising their crop and livestock yields and protecting their families from starvation.

Sushi Go!

A quick, simple game. A kind of aperitif to the board games’ main course which are more intriguing. Sushi Go! is one of the most popular, lasting no longer than 20 minutes and requiring its players to frantically construct sushi dishes in a restaurant.

Ticket to Ride

Designed by Alan Moon, this hugely popular railway construction game is played by two-to-five players. It is a great starting point for anyone intrigued by the new wave of board games which offer a friendlier experience than traditional titles. With its numerous variants, one can play at a choice of countries around the world.