Europe’s safest drivers

The Times of Malta gave prominence (October 28) to a 2016 European Commission survey, which, again, confirms that Malta has the best European statistics for road safety. On the other hand, it has the worst roads in the European Union, if one were to exclude Romania. More recently, it was confirmed that pre-tax fuel prices are among the highest in the EU.

This newspaper has also given much attention to the serious congestion problems. Some correspondents have recommended sharing roads equally between vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, further dividing our meagre resources.

How can fewer roads lead to less congestion? Such has been supported by exaggerated promises of health benefits, even though bicycles are four times more lethal (to their owners) than cars.

Other experts have recommended punitive schemes for drivers since even the safest motorists in Europe represent too high a risk for local insurers.

Some experts have supported the withdrawal of one’s driving licence should one contravene traffic regulations. Even though two-thirds of fatal car accidents are not related to alcohol, precious few interventions are targeting overtired drivers travelling late at night. Can we really assume that a significant proportion of fatal accidents are related to driving when slightly under the current limit? Is it not time to focus on drivers who leave a disco overtired at four in the morning?

We need to improve our road network to at least European standards. Since we are the best European drivers, and those most taxed, should we not enjoy the best European roads or, at least, adequate roads?

Correspondents who believe that motorists should instead ride a bike, take a boat, ride a horse or fly a kite are invited to explain who, exactly, would compensate us for the countless millions of euros spent on vehicles (not forgetting taxes) should we choose to scrap them.

Instead, may we have some of our money back, please, in the form of more adequate roads?