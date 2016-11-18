Advert
Friday, November 18, 2016, 06:09 by

Oliver Mallia, St Paul’s Bay

Alphabetical voting

The members of the Electoral Commission are planning to carry out some changes to the districts. It would be so kind if they change the unfair alphabetical order system first.

Being a candidate for a local council with a surname starting with the letters A to E will get you elected straightaway. Many people vote for the political party of their choice and start from the top. This is keeping many valid people (including myself) from running for local elections and contributing towards their locality.

