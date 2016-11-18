Alphabetical voting
The members of the Electoral Commission are planning to carry out some changes to the districts. It would be so kind if they change the unfair alphabetical order system first.
Being a candidate for a local council with a surname starting with the letters A to E will get you elected straightaway. Many people vote for the political party of their choice and start from the top. This is keeping many valid people (including myself) from running for local elections and contributing towards their locality.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.