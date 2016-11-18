Adequate pension
The group Ħbieb tal-Aġenzija Sapport would like to welcome the measure announced in the last Budget whereby people with disability who cannot work will be entitled to a pension equivalent to the national minimum wage.
The group would like to encourage the government so that, in implementing the measure, all deserving disabled people unable to enter the labour market will benefit so they will no longer experience poverty and social exclusion.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.