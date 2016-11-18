Watch: Sliema Wanderers go fashionable with DIZZ Group sponsorship

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Steve Zammit Lupi

The upbeat mood at Sliema Wanderers has just got better after the BOV Premier League club secured a sponsorship deal with DIZZ Group.

Spearheaded by Diane Izzo, DIZZ Group have established themselves as one of the leading companies in the retail sector, representing a string of prestigious clothing brands like Paul & Shark, Harmont&Blaine, Brooks Brothers, Liu-Jo and Trussardi among others.

Keith Perry, the president of Sliema Wanderers, described their agreement with DIZZ as a “natural marriage”.

“Without the backing of the sponsors, it’s not possible to invest in young players and the nursery,” Perry told a news conference at the Sliema Wanderers’ trophy room this morning.

“Our sponsors also have close connections with Sliema Wanderers and are part of our family.

“DIZZ Group are also the largest company in their sector, they are leaders in the retail market.

“I see it as a natural marriage because we are both driven by a determination to succeed.”

Perry also thanked Zarb Coaches, who he said have been backing Sliema Wanderers since the first day of his presidency, and Fort Fitness.

Highlighting his club’s progress in the last two seasons, Perry expressed his satisfaction at the team’s performance in the Premier League this term as the Sliema Wanderers, led by John Buttigieg, are unbeaten in their last six matches. The Blues, who take on champions Valletta tomorrow, are sixth in the standings on 17 points.

Perry said the Wanderers have been investing in young players as the likes of Jean Paul Farrugia, signed from Hibernians in the close season, Ryan Spiteri, who joined the club from Ħamrun Spartans, Gabriele Aquilina, Peter Xuereb, Michele Sansone and goalkeeper Timothy Aquilina have long-term contracts with the club.

“We are investing in our children,” Perry said.

Asked if Sliema Wanderers are in favour of lifting the restrictions on the use of foreign players, Perry pointed out that the issue has only been briefly discussed by the Premier Division Standing Committee but dropped a clear hint that his club are against this proposal.

Diane Izzo, CEO of Dizz Group whose husband is popular national waterpolo coach Karl Izzo, said it was honour for her and her company to form part of Sliema Wanderers.

“I see this agreement as the start of a long-term relationship with Sliema Wanderers,” Izzo said.

“We believe in what we’re doing.

“Our family has close ties with this club. My husband is from Sliema and his father (Edgar) was a member of the Sliema Wanderers committee for 10 years.

“My husband’s grandfather is none other than Tony Nicholl, probably the best Maltese player ever, while Sliema Wanderers are the most decorated club.

“I have a lot of respect for Keith Perry but partnership agreements are not based only on mutual esteem.

“We have the same mentality on how we can make a success out of this sponsorship agreement.

“The benefits are not only financial. We are the biggest company in the retail sector and we also want to contribute to enhance the appearance of Sliema Wanderers.”