Sporting briefs

Gerrard: MK Dons have held early talks with Steven Gerrard over their vacant managerial position, reports said yesterday. The 36-year-old announced earlier this week that he will not be renewing his contract with Los Angeles Galaxy when it expires and his departure from the Major League Soccer outfit was expected after they were eliminated from the post-season play-offs. League One side MK Dons have been without a boss since Karl Robinson’s six-year tenure came to an end last month.

Rajkovic: Palermo defender Slobodan Rajkovic will be sidelined for the next two months following surgery to his knee, the Serie A club announced yesterday. The 27-year-old, who had five appearances in all competitions for the Sicilian side this season, had the operation in Belgium after suffering from a bone lesion to the right knee.

Barton: Joey Barton has been handed a one-match suspension for breaking Scottish FA betting rules. The former Rangers midfielder admitted breaching the SFA’s zero-tolerance rules, which forbid players gambling on any match. The 34-year-old – whose Rangers contract was terminated last week – placed 44 bets on games between July 1, when his Ibrox deal started, until September 15. His suspension will be carried over if and when he signs for a new club in January.

Berahino: West Brom forward Saido Berahino is close to making his return to action following fitness problems. The 23-year-old has not played since September and last month the Baggies ruled he was unfit and overweight. Now, manager Tony Pulis is hopeful the striker is almost ready. “I had a good chat with Saido, he looks brighter and sharper,” he said. “Fitness-wise we’re pleased, he’s getting there. The next step is to get him some games, which we’ll try and do over the next two weeks.”

Projects probe: The former governor of Rio de Janeiro state was arrested yesterday as part of a corruption investigation linked to World Cup building projects. Prosecutors accused Sergio Cabral of leading a group that embezzled 220 million reais ($64 million) from public building schemes. He is one of the highest-profile politicians to be arrested in recent months in the two-year corruption probe known as operation “Car Wash”.