RB Leipzig chief laughs off critical comments

RB Leipzig chairman Oliver Mintzlaff has made light of critical comments about his club from Borussia Dortmund’s general manager, claiming he is mainly unhappy because Leipzig have “taken attention away” from Dortmund.

Dortmund general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke told Sport Bild magazine that in his view Leipzig have “no historic roots” and were founded “to play football in order to promote a canned drink”.

Mintzlaff said he was surprised by Watzke’s comments, claiming the Dortmund boss had said very different things about Leipzig privately.

“I met Mr Watzke just a few days ago at the German football federation assembly in Erfurt and he spoke very positively about our fans and about us, as he has done in previous months too,” Mintzlaff told reporters.

“I personally believe what he tells me and not what he says to the media and to individual fan groups.”

Mintzlaff believes Watzke is only acting in the best interests of his club, who he says feel threatened by Leipzig’s rise.

“We are just a little sorry that Red Bull have taken a bit of the attention away from Dortmund,” Mintzlaff added.

“Mr Watzke knows that RB Leipzig as a club are seen by the fans as an absolute enrichment for the Bundesliga.”