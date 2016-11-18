Fans group vows to keep campaigning for cheaper tickets

The Football Supporters’ Federation has vowed to keep campaigning for cheaper ticket prices.

The organisation has welcomed the findings of BBC Sport’s latest ‘Price of Football’ study, which has indicated that some prices have fallen.

Overall, 33 per cent of ticket prices have been reduced across the Premier League in 2016-17 – the first season of a record £5.316 billion TV deal – with 53 per cent frozen at previous levels.

The most notable drop was in ticket costs for away supporters. The average price is now £29.44, a reduction of 37 per cent, thanks mostly to an agreement among clubs to impose a cap of £30.

But this has turned attention to the Championship, where the average cost to away fans has risen to £31.57, while the FSF is also unhappy with general season-ticket prices.

The average cheapest season ticket in the Premier League is down 6.63 per cent to £479.89 but while Hull City’s lowest is only £252, Arsenal’s least expensive is £1,014. The Gunners’ top season ticket is also the most expensive at £2,013, followed by Tottenham (£1,895) and Chelsea (£1,250).

Malcolm Clarke, chairman of the FSF, said: “We believe it’s a positive thing that almost three-quarters of ticket prices have been reduced or frozen. That’s thanks in no small part to pressure from football supporters up and down the country.

“Football fans have been arguing articulately and passionately for a reduction in ticket prices for several years now. This sustained effort from supporters has delivered real progress such as the £30 cap on away ticket prices in the Premier League.

“There is no room for complacency, however, with some Premier League clubs charging far too much for their season tickets and away ticket prices in the Championship being the most expensive in the country.

“We will remain vigilant and continue our campaigning to make football affordable for this generation of supporters and the next.”