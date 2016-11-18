FIFA opens proceedings against FA and SFA

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the English Football Association and Scottish Football Association for the wearing of poppies during last week’s World Cup qualifier.

The English and Scottish football associations defied FIFA on Armistice Day – as players from both teams wore embroidered poppies on black armbands – after football’s world governing body said the act fell under the commercial, personal, political or religious messages that it has banned.

Last night, FIFA announced that FA and SFA faced action with both facing the possibility of a fine, while even a World Cup points deduction is possible.

“We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened on this matter,” a FIFA spokesman said.

“We cannot comment further at this stage nor speculate on any outcome or provide an estimated timeline.”

The English FA has already said it will contest any fine and believes its “legal position is right and our moral position is right”.