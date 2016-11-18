Close race looms as six or more candidates set to contest vote

Ludovico Micallef (left) and Alex Manfrè are the two serving Malta FA vice-presidents. An election will be held next month to elect the third MFA vice-president following the resignation of Chris Bonett in October.

The election for the Malta Football Association vice-president’s post vacated by Chris Bonett is expected to be a close call as six candidates have declared their intention to contest the December 6 vote.

Matthew Paris, the vice-president of BOV Premier League club Floriana, yesterday announced his candidacy in a press statement, joining Victor Cassar, Silvio Galea and Cory Greenland who had already submitted their nomination at the Malta FA offices.

Peter Fenech and Duncan Borg Myatt yesterday evening also confirmed to Times of Malta that they will be presenting their candidacy for the vice-president’s election today as the deadline for nominations is this evening.

Adrian Camilleri, the Malta FA’s prosecuting officer, has also been mentioned as a potential contender.

The candidates will be vying to succeed Dr Bonett who announced his resignation late last month to take up a new role as integrity officer of UEFA, European football’s governing body.

Dr Borg Myatt, Dr Camilleri, Dr Fenech and Dr Paris are lawyers by profession while Dr Greenland is a notary. Galea works in the financial sector while Cassar is self-employed.

All candidates have a sound footballing background.

Dr Borg Myatt occupies the role of vice-president of BOV Premier League club Hibernians, Dr Fenech is a former vice-president of the Malta FA and, besides his current role at Floriana FC, Dr Paris is also a co-founder of Mdina Knights FC.

In his press release, Dr Paris said he was accepting the nomination of several clubs from all categories, as well as member associations, to stand for the election.

Dr Greenland sits on the committee of Division Three club Marsaskala.

Cassar has a wealth of experience in local football having served on the committee of Premier League club Ħamrun Spartans for many years. The veteran official, who is also a former member of the Malta FA council and Executive Committee, contested the election for the three vice-president seats last July but failed to get elected.

Galea, who chairs the Malta FA board of internal auditors, sits on the committee of Mdina Knights.

At the last MFA Annual General Meeting, held at the end of July, there were five candidates for three vice-president seats.

Dr Bonett topped the ballot with a staggering 119 votes. Long-serving officials Ludovico Micallef, who collected 93 votes, and Alex Manfrè, with 74 votes, were also elected for another three-year term.

Angelo Chetcuti, the newly-appointed MFA general secretary, was fourth with 58 votes while Cassar polled 28.

Dr Chetcuti, the former vice-president of Division Two club Birżebbuġa St Peter’s, has succeeded Bjorn Vassallo as MFA general secretary after the latter stepped down to join world football body FIFA where he will hold the post of director of European associations.

The Extraordinary General Meeting, on December 6 at the Centenary Hall, commences at 17.30.