Hamilton leads tributes after death of Dr Aki

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the former McLaren team doctor Aki Hintsa, who has died at the age of 58.

Hintsa, who had been battling cancer in recent months, joined McLaren in 1998 and worked closely with Hamilton during his maiden championship campaign in 2008.

In a message on his Facebook page, Hamilton said: “A friend, a mentor, and someone I consider to be family.

“Aki, you have left an incredible legacy, that will live on forever within our sport, and our hearts.

“One of the strongest, most inspiring people I’ve ever had the pleasure of calling a friend. God bless you and watch over your loved ones.

“Thank you for everything, my friend. You’ve done so much more than you know for me, and many, many others.”

Dr Hintsa also worked closely with his Finnish compatriots Mika Hakkinen, the two-time world champion, and Kimi Raikkonen, now of Ferrari.

He made his last Formula One appearance at the Italian Grand Prix in September.

“It was with deep sorrow that we heard the news this morning that Dr Aki Hintsa had died,” said a statement from McLaren yesterday.

“Undoubtedly, Dr Aki played a crucial role within Lewis’s inner circle during his time at McLaren, and it was often to Aki that Lewis would turn first in times of stress.

“Equally, no-one was more thrilled than Aki when Lewis won the 2008 World Championship for McLaren with an overtaking move that has since passed into racing folklore.

“Aki’s warm smile and infectious chuckle were replaced by exuberant high-fives, muscular bear-hugs and indecipherable whoopings in his native Finnish.

“God bless you, dear friend. You will be missed. Indeed you will be missed more than these words can say, and more than you will ever know.”