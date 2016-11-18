MGS prices remain volatile

On the bond market, following the recovery during the past three days, the Rizzo Farrugia MGS Index eased by 0.86% to 1,140.120 points – the lowest since early March 2016. Eurozone sovereign yields crept higher again after the head of the US Federal Reserve Ms Janet Yellen said that an increase in US short-term interest rates “could well become appropriate relatively soon”.

This followed comments made last Friday by Fed Vice-Chairman Mr Stanley Fischer who was reported as saying that the US’s economic growth prospects appear "quite strong" for the Fed to proceed with gradual interest rate rises. Consequently, the benchmark German Bund moved back above the 0.3% mark again and touched a high of 0.336% today from a low of 0.264% yesterday.

However, the upturn in yields was subsequently reversed later this morning and early afternoon after the President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi claimed that “the ECB will continue to act, as warranted, by using all the instruments available within the central bank's mandate”.

Meanwhile, activity across the equity market was very low. The MSE Share Index advanced by a mere 0.01% to 4,504.469 points as only three equities were active today.

Bank of Valletta plc maintained the €2.26 level on volumes of 15,253 shares. Similarly, Malita Investments plc held on to the €0.85 level on a single deal of 5,000 shares.

The market capitalisation of Santumas Shareholdings plc more than doubled as the equity traded for the first time in nearly five months today and finished the day at €2.40 from the adjusted post-bonus and share-split price of €1.068.

This afternoon, RS2 Software plc issued an Interim Directors’ Statement explaining the Group’s current and prospective international expansion strategy. RS2 stated that following the new license and processing agreements already concluded this year, it is currently engaged in progressive discussions with processing and licensing clients in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

Moreover, RS2 indicated that that processing volumes across its managed services business have quadrupled since the beginning of the year. This business unit also a very healthy sales pipeline across Europe, North and Latin America and the Middle East. RS2 also indicated that during 2016 the Group’s revenue remained stable and comparable to 2015.

Apart from the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, the Group profitability has been affected by the investment in global expansion.

Nonetheless, the Directors maintaining their confidence in the Group’s business model, its underlying technology, revenue pipeline and expansionary targets.

This article is provided by Rizzo Farrugia Investment Consultants.