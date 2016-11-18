Carmen in the heart of Strait Street

One of the world’s most famous operas is coming to one of Malta’s most famous streets.



Strait Street will play host to an adaptation of Bizet’s Carmen this coming November 24, thanks to an initiative by the Valletta 2018 Foundation’s Strada Stretta Concept.

The popular opera, which deals with jealousy and its aftermath, is being directed and produced by Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci. It will feature the opera’s original music and libretto while the score was adapted by Gjorgji Cincievski. Maltese folk singers (għannejja) will be the narrators in the production taking place outside and inside Splendid.

Mr Schembri Bonaci, who also serves as Strait Street's artistic director, said “has been transported from the theatre to the street and into the community. We promise a fun experience for audience members to enjoy opera in a contemporary setting.”

Following Carmen, the next event in the Strada Stretta calendar includes a classical baroque concert taking place at Loop Bar on December 1 at 8.30pm as part of the Malta International Organ Festival.

Another performance, Li Bqajna, set for December 19, includes dance, original music by Mariella Cassar Cordina with narration and audio-visual work by artist Carmen Aquilina.

It promises to be a busy 2017 for Strait Street, with events taking place on the street every few weeks.

Among these is the concert Bibized Bach, planned for January, which incorporates a fusion of percussion, piano and baroque elements, followed by an evening dedicated to Ruzar Briffa, in collaboration with l-Għaqda tal-Malti – Università and Akkademja tal-Malti

Other events planned for the year 2017 includes Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci’s translation of Dario Fo’s Mistero Buffo with Maltese folk singers and Mario Pirovano; a concert, film and symposium dedicated to Clockwork Orange author Anthony Burgess; an Ethiopian-themed evening in Strada Stretta; a theatrical performace titled Star of Strait Street about Christina Ratcliffe, a singer and dancer at The Morning Star in Valletta, featuring Polly March; as well as an adaptation of Puccini’s Turandot.