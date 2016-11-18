A tripfolk journey of Maltese music as *etnika release new album

After a 13-year wait, fans of Maltese band *etnika are now weeks away from being able to hear the world music collective's new album.

Maddalena’s Marvellous Tripfolk Klabb sees the band adopt a new musical direction while remaining true to that which it has always been known for: finding creative ways to present aspects of traditional Maltese music and culture.

The album features effected guitars, retro-futuristic synths, unconventional percussion and footwork, deep, groovy bass, raspy sax and haunting whispery vocals. These are offset by the use of raw traditional folk instruments like the tanbur, żummara, bijambo, żafżafa and flejguta, all played in original ways within the new soundscape.

*etnika are Maddalena's Marvellous Tripfolk Klabb with two shows in Valletta on December 3 and 4 at Sala San Duminku, a small underground tier-seated theatre in the middle of Valletta.

Tickets are available online.