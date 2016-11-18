Cohen cause of death revealed

Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died in his sleep after falling down in the middle of the night at his Los Angeles home, his manager said.

Robert Kory said Cohen’s death was “sudden, unexpected and peaceful”, and took place on November 7, three days before it was revealed to the public.

The Canadian singer behind Hallelujah and Suzanne was 82 when he died. He had been in declining health for much of the year, though he revealed little about the nature of his illnesses.

Cohen is survived by his children, Adam and Lorca, and his three grandchildren, Cassius, Viva and Lyon.