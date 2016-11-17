Watch: Islamic State car-bomber blown up before attack

Video uploaded to social media is said to show the moment Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) shot and destroyed an Islamic State suicide car bomb driving towards them in the Northern Raqqa Governorate in Syria.

The footage shows the vehicle, said to be rigged with explosives, driving towards the camera while being fired at. After one missile shot missed the car, a second hit it and destroyed it in a large explosion.

SFD troops can be heard celebrating having destroyed the vehicle.

A US-backed alliance of Syrian armed groups has launched an operation to retake the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of Islamic State in Syria.

The new offensive ratchets up pressure on Islamic State at a critical moment, with its fighters already battling an assault by Iraqi security forces on their remaining Iraqi stronghold in the northern city of Mosul.

The offensive was boosted yesterday with the announcement by Kurdish YPG militia it will pull its forces from the Syrian city of Manbij and withdraw east of the Euphrates River in order to participate in the campaign to liberate the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, it said in a statement.

US special envoy Brett McGurk described the move as a "milestone", saying on Twitter that all YPG units would depart Manbij after training local units to maintain the city's security against Islamic State.