Tight security around Trump Tower disrupts Big Apple

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Since the election of Donald Trump for US President, heightened security around Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan has caused heavy traffic and headaches for commuters, shoppers and for people who live and work in the area.

The New York Police Department has set up metal and concrete barricades in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and has closed one of the streets near the building to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The level of security came as a surprise to some passersby as they maneuvered around barricades and through security checkpoints.

"What the hell is this?" asked tourist Sally Eckhoff. "I've lived in Italy. The Carabinieri carry these giant guns, but why these guys?"

"I think it's obscene," said New Yorker Nancy Tobin. "It's obscene. He can go to his place in Westchester and cozy up to his fancy, wealthy friends."

Others took it all in stride.

"It's going to definitely get worse once the holidays approach and there will be even more traffic, but it's something we're used to. It's something that we have to deal with - snow and traffic and some of the exciting things that happen in New York," said New Yorker Marion Sexton.

City officials said they expect heavy security around Trump Tower at least through January.