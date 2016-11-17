Ryanair announces winter sale
Ryanair has announced a 'massive' winter seat sale, with over 250,000 seats on 360 routes on sale from €9.99, for travel in November, December and January.
The airline said booking must be made before midnight tomorrow on the Ryanair.com website.
