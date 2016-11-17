FIFA takes action against England, Scotland over poppies

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the England Football Association and Scottish Football Association for the wearing of poppies during last week's World Cup qualifier.

The English and Scottish football associations defied FIFA on Armistice Day - as players from both teams wore embroidered poppies on black armbands - after football's world governing body said the act fell under the commercial, personal, political or religious messages that it has banned.

FIFA announced that FA and SFA face the possibility of a fine, while even a World Cup points deduction is possible.

"We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened on this matter," a spokesman said.

"We cannot comment further at this stage nor speculate on any outcome or provide an estimated timeline."

The England Football Association has already said it will contest any fine and believes its ''legal position is right and our moral position is right''.

England won the Group F match 3-0 thanks to headed goals from Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill.