Premiere of new Kantata

The old parish of St Catherine in Żejtun, now known as San Girgor.

A new Kantata with lyrics by Trevor Zahra and music composed by Major Carmelo Mangion will conclude the 400th anniversary celebrations since the Żejtun parish was raised to the status of matrix.

This happened in January 1616 when bishop Baldassare Cagliares established Żabbar as a new parish. The Żejtun Band has taken the opportunity to mark the occasion not only as a musical society but also as a community.

In fact, author-poet Zahra has projected the religious, historic, cultural and social development of the locality. The 200 years before 1616 were eventful years for the community of Żejtun. In 1419, the locality already had its dejma (an obligatory form of patrol) which performed coast guard duties from the site of the old parish of St Catherine, now known as San Girgor. In 1614, the last Turkish attack on Malta took place on Żejtun. The locals withstood the invasion until the Knights Cavalry arrived from Valletta to assist and drove the invaders back to their ships.

Bandmaster-composer Mangion has musically expressed all this in a modern, innovative score with resonances of Maltese għanja and folklore music.

The Żejtun Band will be accompanied by the Mirabitur Choir, soprano Karen Camilleri, tenor Joseph Aquilina and baritone Ivan Vella.

■ The Kantata is seeing its premier tomorrow at the St Catherine parish church at 7.30pm. Patrons are invited to be seated by 7.15pm.