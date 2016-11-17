A public conference on animal welfare is taking place tomorrow in Attard.

Rights of the Voiceless aims to discuss the standards of animal welfare and the well-being of animals in Malta and the European Union in the light of the upcoming Maltese EU presidency in 2017.

This event intends to bring together Maltese organisations and individuals who have the well-being of animals at heart and whose work is connected in one way or another with animal welfare. It will focus on discussing the rights of animals and how their welfare can be improved in Malta and in the EU.

Speakers include Vytenis Andriukaitis, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety; Roderick Galdes, Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights; Reineke Hameelers, director Eurogroup for Animals; Emanuel Buhagiar, Commissioner for Animal Welfare; Sarah DeCesare Dunkerley, chief operations officer, SPCA Malta; and animal activist Moira Delia.

■ The conference is being organised by Marlene Mizzi, vice president of the Animal Welfare Intergroup of the European Parliament and is supported by the Socialists and Democrats (SnD) group of the European Parliament. It is taking place at the Corinthia Palace Hotel and Spa in Attard, starting at 6pm. To book, send an e-mail to [email protected] or call 2122 6845.