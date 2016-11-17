A closer look at Maltese modern art

A talk on Maltese modern art today will look at the cultural and political influences of the times. A major exponent being Robert Caruana Dingli whose painting is pictured here.

Antonio Sciortino, Robert and Edward Caruana Dingli, Giuseppe Calì, Emvin Cremona, Josef Kalleya, Karmenu Mangion and Frank Portelli are all familiar names from Malta’s leading 20th century art scene. How much is known of their struggles with cultural identity and conflicting movements in the art world remains to be seen.

In the light of Robert Caruana Dingli’s private letters to Vincenzo Bonello and Dun Karm Psaila’s writings, Nikki Petroni, researcher in Maltese art, will address the development and reactions to Maltese 20th-century art in relation to the politics of the country’s simultaneously provincial and cosmopolitan identity. The discussion will challenge the assumption of Maltese cultural backwardness through the analysis of particular artworks and their art historical interpretation.

Those attending can also take in an exhibition featuring the works of Joe Ellul Vincenti (above) and Nicola Perilli (right).

Petroni is a PhD candidate at the University of Malta researching Maltese modern and contemporary art with a focus on tradition and modernity in the making of Maltese modern art.

■ Today’s talk as well as the exhibition are organised by Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar. The talk is taking place at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta at 6.30pm. Patrons are requested to be seated by 6.15pm. The talk will be followed by light refreshments. For bookings visit http://ticketengine.faa.org.mt .