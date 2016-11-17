Wind funnel seen in Gozo

A wind funnel was spotted over the sea and a stretch of land in the Xatt l-Aħmar area of Għajnsielem in Gozo this afternoon. No damage was reported.

Andrea Muscat, administrator of the Gozo Weather Page, who took the picture above and compiled the video below, said the weather situation in the central Mediterranean is very unstable. The moist air and the presence of substantial wind shear increases the chances of funnels forming.

This wind funnel developed at about 1.30 pm out at sea and intensified upon contact with the warmer sea in shallower areas. It then made landfall and started dissipating rapidly as it moved in a roughly north direction, covering a distance of approximately 500 metres. The area affected was all open field. A large amount of dust and debris was whipped up.

The phenomenon lasted for some 15 minutes.

The meteorological situation will remain unstable into the weekend.

[email protected]

Facebook Times of Malta.