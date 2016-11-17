Advert
Thursday, November 17, 2016, 07:47

Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the police have documented evidence pointing towards corruption and falsification of signatures connected to government direct orders running into the hundreds of thousands of euros. In another story, it says former Labour deputy leader Toni Abela is expected to become a judge on Monday.

The Malta Independent says the whole Maltese Cabinet has flown to Brussels for different events mostly linked with preparations leading up to Malta taking over the presidency of the European Union in January.

L-Orizzont says a 14-year-old girl attending a girls’ secondary school in Ħamrun is alleging sexual abuse by other students with the blessing of a teacher during a lesson.

In-Nazzjon says Henley & Partners are also receiving a four per cent commission on sales of government stock.

