Teacher in alleged sexual abuse case found guilty before investigation - MUT

The teacher allegedly involved in the case of sexual abuse at a Ħamrun senior school seems to have been found guilty, particularly by the media, before any investigation was concluded, the Malta Union of Teachers said today.

It was referring to an alleged case of sexual abuse uncovered yesterday after it was reported to the police by the girl’s mother on Tuesday night. The Education Ministry said yesterday it had taken all the necessary steps were taken to safeguard the interests of all involved.

The MUT said on its website today it wrote to the Education Minister stating that, from the initial evidence, the case was seemingly similar to previous ones involving allegations on educators.

In its correspondence the union stated that from initial evidence collected by the MUT, it seemed there were various versions of facts but the media was focusing exclusively on the version provided by the parent.

The MUT asked the ministry to launch its own investigation into the case and take the appropriate action to protect its students and employees at this school.

The union also asked the ministry to launch another urgent investigation to determine why, on a daily basis, young adults from other youth hubs were abusing students and teacher.

“The MUT expects this situation to be dealt with efficacy and is considering action permitted to it by law.

“The union will, as always, collaborate with the authorities if and when needed for the truth to be established,” it said.