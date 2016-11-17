New Maltese Archbishop to be appointed in Tirana

Tirana's (Durres) auxiliary bishop Ġorġ Frendo OP has been nominated by the Pope as Archbishop of the same diocese. He will be installed Archbishop on December 3 at St Paul’s Cathedral in Tirana.

Born in Qormi in 1946, Bishop Frendo was ordained priest in 1969.

He has served in Malta and Albania and authored several books of a doctrinal or spiritual nature.