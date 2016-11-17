New Maltese Archbishop to be appointed in Tirana
He will be installed on December 3
Tirana's (Durres) auxiliary bishop Ġorġ Frendo OP has been nominated by the Pope as Archbishop of the same diocese. He will be installed Archbishop on December 3 at St Paul’s Cathedral in Tirana.
Born in Qormi in 1946, Bishop Frendo was ordained priest in 1969.
He has served in Malta and Albania and authored several books of a doctrinal or spiritual nature.
