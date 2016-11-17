Advert
Thursday, November 17, 2016, 11:56

New Maltese Archbishop to be appointed in Tirana

He will be installed on December 3

Tirana's (Durres) auxiliary bishop Ġorġ Frendo OP has been nominated by the Pope as Archbishop of the same diocese. He will be installed Archbishop on December 3 at St Paul’s Cathedral in Tirana.

Born in Qormi in 1946, Bishop Frendo was ordained priest in 1969.

He has served in Malta and Albania and authored several books of a doctrinal or spiritual nature.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Graduates celebrate by wreaking havoc at...

  2. Driver gets a fright, but is unhurt in...

  3. Sex on a bus caught on CCTV footage,...

  4. Theatre board member quits over new CEO

  5. Daphne Caruana Galizia acquitted in...

  6. Police investigating case of alleged...

  7. Corruption and fraud in government...

  8. Tourism Minister dodges media following...

  9. Philip Rizzo ‘did not resign’, as FTS...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed