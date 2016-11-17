Nestlé Malta inaugurates consumer centre

Nestlé Malta has inaugurated a consumer service centre in Lija, adjacent to its head office. The centre is intended to be the contact point between Nestlé and

its customers.

The Nestlé Group is currently celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The consumer centre was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat and

Nestlé Market Head for Italy and Malta, Leo Wencel in the presence of the Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna and Nestlé Malta Managing Director, Naum Janakiev.

Mr Janakiev said that centre will help to showcase all Nestlé brands and concepts in one space, thereby giving a more widespread reach-out and a unique user-experience to all visitors.

Nestlé will also showcase how nutrition at different stages of human life could contribute in enhancing the quality of life.

A feature wall, portraying the first 1000 days of a child, has been set up, where one can learn more about the very first days of the development of the human being.