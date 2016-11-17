Nestlé Malta inaugurates consumer centre
Nestlé Malta has inaugurated a consumer service centre in Lija, adjacent to its head office. The centre is intended to be the contact point between Nestlé and
its customers.
The Nestlé Group is currently celebrating its 150th anniversary.
The consumer centre was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat and
Nestlé Market Head for Italy and Malta, Leo Wencel in the presence of the Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna and Nestlé Malta Managing Director, Naum Janakiev.
Mr Janakiev said that centre will help to showcase all Nestlé brands and concepts in one space, thereby giving a more widespread reach-out and a unique user-experience to all visitors.
Nestlé will also showcase how nutrition at different stages of human life could contribute in enhancing the quality of life.
A feature wall, portraying the first 1000 days of a child, has been set up, where one can learn more about the very first days of the development of the human being.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.